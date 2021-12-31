Pharmacist on call over holidays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran residents will be able to access an on call pharmacist by contacting NHS24 in the event of an emergency.

The service will be available over the weekend and on both Monday January 3 and Tuesday January 4 2022 by calling 111, when Arran Medical Group and pharmacies remain closed.

The out-of-hours 111 number should be used if you think you need accident and emergency (A&E), but it’s not a critical emergency. Phone 111 before you attend A&E. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





This service will provide you with urgent care and you’ll be assessed for a range of concerns including cuts, burns, suspected broken bones, sprains and other injuries or illnesses.

This may involve a telephone or video consultation with a clinician from your local health board or an appointment to attend A&E or minor injuries unit, avoiding a long wait in a hospital waiting room.

Phone 999 or go straight to A&E for life or limb-threatening emergencies. This might include a suspected heart attack or stroke, severe breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or severe injury.

The Arran Medical Group is open until 5.15pm today (Friday).





