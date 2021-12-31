New memorial rosebowl presented at bowling club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club recently held their annual prize-giving where trophies were awarded to the winners of the various categories, including a new rosebowl in memory of long-time member David Price.

They were: ladies’ singles Judy Porter; gents’ singles and championship winner Brian Sherwood; nominated pairs Vic Uitz/Brian Sherwood; club pairs Reuben Betley/Brian Sherwood; triples Judy Porter/Vic Uitz/Malcolm Jones.



