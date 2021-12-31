New memorial rosebowl presented at bowling club
Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club recently held their annual prize-giving where trophies were awarded to the winners of the various categories, including a new rosebowl in memory of long-time member David Price.
They were: ladies’ singles Judy Porter; gents’ singles and championship winner Brian Sherwood; nominated pairs Vic Uitz/Brian Sherwood; club pairs Reuben Betley/Brian Sherwood; triples Judy Porter/Vic Uitz/Malcolm Jones.