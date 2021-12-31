Isaac is young naturalist of the year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Outdoor enthusiast Isaac Jones has been chosen as the young naturalist of the year for 2021 at the Young Naturalist Club run by the Arran Ranger Service.

Isaac was presented with the award for his great enthusiasm for natural history, as his attendance at the monthly meetings certainly proves.

Runners-up for the accolade were Callum Brand and Mac McArdle. They received their awards at the club’s Christmas party.





A spokeswoman for the ranger service said: ‘All our young gnats have been magnificent this year.

‘We’ve been out on the seashore looking at seaweed, out in the woods looking at footprints and making bird feeders to help feed the birds this winter.’

The young gnats club is for six-to-11 year olds, and meets once a month at the ranger centre to explore the natural world on our doorstep and have lots of fun.



