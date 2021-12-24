Thought for the week – week 52, 2021
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Thought for the week
‘The angel said, “Mary will have a son, and you will name him Jesus – because he will save his people from their sins”.’ Matt 1: 21