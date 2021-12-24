Putting Christ into Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Churches Together Christmas message 2021 by Peter Wilkinson

We are all waiting. Waiting for an end to the pandemic; waiting to get away on holiday; waiting for that elusive lottery win, or the even more elusive new ferry!

These waits, and wants, are full of uncertainties and the threat of disappointment. They are qualified by ifs and buts. And even when the wait is over, the want fulfilled, satisfaction is not guaranteed.





Pandemics may end but other illnesses threaten. Weather and travel delays can ruin holidays – and ferry services.

The pursuit and accumulation of material things rarely brings true happiness.

Usually our wants depend on human beings. We rely on scientists, entrepreneurs, politicians and others to provide solutions, create markets and make decisions.

Most of all we rely on ourselves to make the right life choices and choose the right path – and we all know how that can go. Human beings have human frailties.





Christians, especially at this time of year, are waiting for something different: the coming of the Christ child who will bring us salvation and eternal life. The One who brings forgiveness, redemption and hope into our frail, human lives.

It is the same wait every year, but there’s a difference. The wait ended, the promise was fulfilled 2,000 years ago. No ifs, no buts. No uncertainty or disappointment. No need to fear human weakness.

Christianity is about faith – belief in a divine intervention and presence that guarantees salvation. All we have to do is say ‘Yes’ and follow the Christ child. Say ‘Yes’ and put Christ into Christmas.

If you can find some time for Jesus this Christmas, why not come to one of the many church services on Arran? – you will find details in the Banner’s Church Notice section. A Happy, Holy and Peaceful Christmas from Arran Churches Together. Bless, O Lord, this Isle of Arran, part of your wonderful Creation. The wait is over.