New man at the helm of Ferguson Marine

Ferguson Marine turnaround director, Tim Hair, who was brought in to change the fortunes of the struggling shipyard, is leaving following the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

Mr Hair, who joined the nationalised company building Arran’s new ferry MV Glen Sannox and its sister ship in August 2019, will be replaced by David Tydeman, who will take over the helm at Port Glasgow shipyard in February next year.

He has worked for several decades in the marine, shipbuilding and offshore industries.





Ferguson board chairman Alistair Mackenzie said: ‘It is the right time to welcome a permanent and longer-term leader.

‘David will be responsible for continuing to roll-out the ongoing turnaround plan, deliver the dual fuel ferries’ project, win new vessel orders and drive sustainable growth and expansion.

‘He has a unique blend of shipbuilding, capital project and business change knowledge and experience at an executive level, which we believe is vital to securing a sustainable future for the shipyard.

‘He also brings strong leadership skills and a proven track record of managing complex situations.





‘The board and wider team at Ferguson Marine extend our thanks to Tim Hair for his leadership, expertise and commitment over the past two years.

‘It has been challenging, not least because of a global pandemic, but he has implemented a series of important changes, systems and controls and built an experienced and skilled team to strengthen the business and establish a solid footing for growth.

‘A new CEO for the business is a positive and confident step towards a successful future, and we look forward to working with David to further rebuild the shipyard.’

Mr Tydeman’s appointment will see him return to shipbuilding on the Clyde.

He started his career as a Lloyds Register surveyor at a Govan shipyard after graduating as a naval architect at Southampton University in 1976.

Between 2008 and 2018, he was group chief executive at luxury yacht builder Oyster Yachts before spending 18 months as chairman at another yacht company.

He has since been providing consultancy services for several luxury yacht construction projects.

West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene said: ‘I wish the new chief executive well, at the end of the day the people of Arran are desperate for their new ferry which will be over five years late in delivery.

‘That must be everyone’s focus for the foreseeable future – the yard needs strong leadership and the SNP Government who nationalised it must build it back better so it can be a source of pride on the Clyde.’

The latest date for delivery of the MV Glen Sannox is between July and September 2022, but she will have to then undergo sea trials before entering service.

New Ferguson chief executive David Tydeman. No_B52ferguson01