New fares are fair

The decision to impose a big rise in fares to motorhomes using CalMac ferries is a controversial one. However, we believe that, taking a balanced view, that common sense has prevailed.

It always seemed an anomaly that since the introduction of RET fares a small motorhome paid no more than a car on the Ardrossan to Brodick route. With a large vehicle – taking up more than three car spaces – paying just double the car price.

Previous problems with the large numbers of motorhomes visiting Scottish islands have really been exacerbated during the lockdown with more and more people buying motorhomes to have vacations at home.





The motorhome market is huge and is growing year on year. Just look at huge showrooms on the mainland, and with the continuing pandemic it looks like this is one sector which is not facing any slowdown soon.

But communities have rightly expressed their concerns that some places are struggling to cope with the sheer volume of vehicles.

So it seems sensible to Transport Scotland to at least recognised that and if the new price fares deter a few then that may be beneficial all round to everyone.

These big motorhomes are not cheap and it seems only right that they should pay a fair going rate if they want to visit Scotland’s islands.



