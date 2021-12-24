Motorhomes face big hike in new ferry fares

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Motorhomes face big price rises under the annual fares review which has been announced for CalMac ferries.

Following complaints from islands, including Arran, that there are just too many motorhomes during the height of the summer season Transport Scotland has agreed to adjust the road equivalent tariff (RET) formula applied to the vehicles.





As a result all but the smallest of motorhomes will see price rises of up to £36.40 on the Ardrossan to Brodick route meaning the largest vehicles will cost more than £100 for a return trip.

The summer 2022 timetable, which was published last Friday, saw a 2.1 per cent increase on all fares, a plus one per cent on cars and derived fares, and a plus one multiplier for motorhomes and caravans.

It means passenger fares on the Arran route go up 20p and the cost of a return car journey goes up by £1.10.

However, the cost of an eight-metre motorhome goes up from £49.70 to £85.50 and a 10m-plus vehicle from £66.20 to £102.60. Motorhomes under six metres will continue to pay the same price as a car fare.





The new fares come into effect when the summer timetable starts on March 25.

Fares on the Lochranza to Claonaig route go up 20p for passengers and 70p for cars.

The leap in prices for motorhome drivers will, undoubtedly, be frowned upon by motorhome, campervan and caravan users, who are still reeling from the announcement made earlier this year that they will no longer be accommodated in standby queues.

The decision was made after discussions with Transport Scotland and stakeholder groups to prioritise customers with no alternative accommodation and to help optimise the use of the limited deck space that remains once all booked customers and their vehicles are loaded onto a vessel.

The islands have been hit by a huge influx of motorhomes, given the cheaper fares and growing popularity of the vehicles, which is set to increase further as staycations become more popular.

Among the criticisms labelled at motorhomes is that they are ‘white ghosts’ as they come to the island fully loaded with food and equipment and make no contribution to the economy.

Vehicles using laybys and car parks without paying and failing to dispose of their waste properly and driving in the middle of Arran’s narrow roads are other complaints, but these are aimed at a minority.

The decision to alter the RET formula for motorhomes follows talks with various ferry committees, including the Arran Ferry Committee and the CalMac Community Board.

A ferry committee spokesman said: ‘We are pleased that the voice of the community has been recognised.

‘The summer 2022 timetable will now allow ferry users to book passage on all bookable routes with the exception of Mallaig-Armadale, Mallaig-Small Isles and Mallaig-Lochboisdale routes.

‘These will become available on Monday January 17, 2022, to take into account CalMac’s new vessel, MV Utne, which is due to come into service imminently.’

It was announced earlier that school minibuses under eight metres in length will be given 50 per cent discount on coach fares when taking primary and secondary pupils to and from extra-curricular activities.