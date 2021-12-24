Hospital visit ban relaxed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Visiting is being allowed again at hospitals in NHS Ayrshire and Arran after health chiefs were forced into a U-turn.

The announcement last week that visiting in all hospitals had once again been suspended was raised at First Minister’s Questions by Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson who asked: ‘What steps is the first minister taking to ensure patients in Ayrshire will be able to receive visitors this Christmas?’

Ms Sturgeon replied: ‘Scottish government officials have been assured by NHS Ayrshire and Arran that the decision will be urgently reviewed and that the board is very mindful of the need to ensure that no-one is isolated in hospital over Christmas.’





A statement quickly followed from health bosses saying that, after a review, they were able to reduce restrictions on visiting.

Jenny Wilson, interim nurse director, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to reintroduce designated visiting, especially at a time of year when family is particularly important.

‘I do not underestimate the impact that the recent restrictions have had on our patients and their loved ones.

‘And so I ask that everyone follows the guidance to make each visit as safe as possible, and to help us avoid any further restrictions being necessary.’



