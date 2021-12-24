Hamish heads the bucket list

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lochranza Golf Club

Saturday December 18, The Bucket. The annual friendly competition between Shiskine and Lochranza golf clubs was played last weekend with Shiskine convincingly coming out the winners. Leading individual score went to Hamish Bannatyne with a magnificent 28 points.

Lamlash Golf Club





Sunday December 12, Glenburn Cup: 1 Graeme Andrew 70-11=59, 2 Alan Campbell 77-14=63. Best scratch, Graeme Andrew 70. Magic twos, Lee Dutton @4th, G Andrew @5th. Thursday December 16, Yellow Medal: 1 Jim Young 78-19=59 BIH, 2 Alan Smith 77-18=59 BIH, 3 Stuart McLaren 71-12=59. Magic twos, Jim Young @4th, Bllly O’Connor @16th, Lee Dutton @17th. Sunday December 19, Glenburn Cup: 1 Robbie McGunnigle 66-9=57, 2 Graeme Andrew 72-11=61, 3 Andy Smith 84-19=65. Magic twos, Iain Murchie @16th, Graeme Andrew @13th, Rob Niven @4th. Best scratch, Robbie McGunnigle 66.

Fixtures: Sunday December 26, Boxing Day Bottle, noon draw. Thursday December 30, Yellow Medal, 11am draw. Sunday January 2, Course Backwards, 10.30am start.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday December 19, three club challenge. For a bit of pre-festive fun members played a yellow tees Stableford with each player restricted to three clubs only.





If that wasn’t challenge enough, the weather convenor added thick fog so that only on the short par threes were the greens visible from 30 yards out. Much guesswork, a few precautionary shouts of ‘fore’ and happily, no injuries.

A total of 14 played and the choice of clubs to use was quite varied with most ensuring they had at least packed a putter. David Morrison, one of the few to use a driver, came out top with 38 points.

Result: 1 David Morrison 10, 38pts, 2 Cameron Bruce 28, 35pts, 3 Nicol Auld 5, 33pts. Magic twos David Morrison @11th, Nicol Auld @13th, Dave Hackett @4th.

Fixtures: Sunday December 26, Boxing Day sweep. Wednesday December 29, yellow tees Stableford.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixtures: Tuesday December 28, two club competition – one must be be a putter, tee off noon. Tuesday January 4, Winter Cup, tee off noon. Saturday January 8, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday December 20, Monday Cup: 1 R I MacMillan 73-18=55 BIH, 2 Len Hartley 71-16=55, 3 Graeme Andrew 67-10=57. Magic twos Len Hartley @8th, Raymond Burke @16th, Allan Napier @1st. Best scratch G Andrew 67.

Fixtures: Monday December 27, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.