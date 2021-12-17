Wineport wins top food award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Wineport at Cladach has been named as the island’s food business of the year by The Food Awards Scotland at a black-tie ceremony held recently at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

The family-friendly bar bistro run by Gina Thorborn and her team received the accolade after being nominated by members of the public.

Regular visits to Arran with their pop up-offerings, Number 16 Restaurant in Byers Road was named the fine dining restaurant of the year and the Glasgow restaurant of the year.





Food Awards Scotland has been highlighting the best businesses in the food industry for seven years, covering all aspects down the food chain, from specialist and suppliers to restaurants, chefs and servers.

A spokesperson for the Food Awards Scotland, said: ‘These awards aim to thank those who work hard within the city’s food industry and contribute to making Scotland a great gastronomic place to visit.

‘It is true that Scotland combines tastes and flavours from all over the world and the visitors can find different restaurants, gastro pubs and bistros to meet their needs.

‘These people enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally, and we would like to make sure that the hard work of Scotland’s food professionals doesn’t go unnoticed.





‘It was lovely to be part of this celebration and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements!’