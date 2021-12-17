Refuse stuck on island by ferry cancellations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Refuse is piling up on Arran due to the repeated cancellation of 7am ferry from Ardrossan to Brodick.

As a result the household waste recycling centre (HWRC) in Brodick has had to close as it cannot accommodate any further refuse and recycling.





As reported in last week’s Banner, worrying figures show that 29 per cent of the early ferry sailings – which allow for goods, workers and contractors to arrive on Arran by the start of the business day – have been cancelled in the last 15 months.

Compounding the situation caused by adverse weather and technical difficulties, ferry operator CalMac has been berthing the ferry in Brodick overnight during inclement weather to avoid hull damage as the fenders at Ardrossan harbour – owned by Peel Ports – are damaged and vessels are unable to overnight there in high winds or sea swell conditions.

This has resulted in the first sailing from Ardrossan being at 9.45am, only arriving on the island at 10.40am, which happened again this week.

North Ayrshire Council vehicles, which usually collect refuse from Arran on the 7am ferry, have been unable to secure bookings to Arran, leaving council officials with no option but to close the HWRC.





A council spokeswoman said: ‘Arran’s waste and recycling is collected from the island by transport which has priority on the 7am sailing from Ardrossan.

‘Due to recent disruptions to the 7am sailings, this transport has been unable to reach the island to uplift the material.

‘We are currently in discussion with CalMac and are hopeful that this issue will be resolved imminently and the recycling centre can reopen.

‘We apologies for any inconvenience caused and ask for your patience and understanding as the matter is outwith our control.’

The Arran Ferry Committee, described the removal of refuse as an essential service and upon making enquiries were informed that NAC representatives were liaising directly with CalMac to find a resolution.

A CalMac spokesperson also confirmed that discussions with North Ayrshire Council and CalMac were ongoing with a view to finding a solution.

At the time of going to print on Thursday, no agreement had been reached and the Brodick HWRC remained shut.