Panto perfection at Whiting Bay, oh yes it was!

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

The three performances of the mini-panto, Albert Laddin, hit all the right notes with audiences who packed the Whiting Bay Hall last weekend.

Performed by the Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music, the uproariously funny production featured the well-known acting talents of David Simpkin, Andy McNamara, Allan Nicol, Beverley Scott, Shannon Galbraith, Laura Coyle, Nina Szwalec and Patrick Scott.





Adding to the star-studded cast were the musical talents of the Arran Ceilidh Band who provided a live musical accompaniment thanks to Alice Maxwell, Rhodri Herapath, Cerys Herapath, Sarah Ransley and John Van Bogerijen.

The performance was slick, well-rehearsed and the actors expertly engaged the audience with ease, eliciting peals of laughter and drawing in the audience who shouted their support and encouragement for the ‘good guys’.

As an added bonus, after the show Cerys and Rhodri Herapath provided the audience with two quirky and enjoyable live solo performances before the audience and crew belted out a number of Christmas carols.

The talented actors, accomplished musicians, and the production skills of the drama club ensured that all of the audience members, young and old, were lost in a vivid world of action, excitement and high jinx that are so much appreciated, and enjoyed, at this time of the year.



