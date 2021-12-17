Junior sports cancelled as a precaution

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Both the Arran Junior Hockey Club and Arran United Football Club have cancelled all training sessions owing to concerns about Omicron and player safety.

A spokesperson from the Arran Junior Hockey Club said: ‘With a very heavy heart the club has decided to cancel all junior hockey training until after Christmas, this will be reviewed again in the New Year.

‘We are all very aware of the increase in case numbers on the island and want to ensure that you are all safe and well for Christmas.’





Arran United Football Club posted a similar message on their social media page saying: ‘We have decided to cancel all training until further notice due to the current situation.’

Coaches at the youth football club were particularly disappointed at having to cancel the training sessions in the run up to Christmas as they had purchased gifts for all of the children.

A spokesperson from the club said: ‘We have paid for selection boxes for all of the kids. Obviously we are unable to distribute these to the kids now but Liz in Brodick Co-op has kindly offered to keep them there and for parents/kids to pick them up from there.

‘Can you all please go in and pick one or two up? The club has paid for 70 selection boxes so even take a couple each as we don’t want them to go to waste and we really want the kids to have them from us.’





The football club are also celebrating a proud moment for the club as a former Arran United player, Ben Harvey, recently signed for St Johnstone Football Club.