Everyone on Arran breathed a sigh this week which said: here we go again.

Just as our hotels, bars and restaurants were gearing up for a bumper Christmas they were hit by new restrictions while islanders looking forward to spending times with family and friends over the festive season were hit by another blow.

We are sure over the coming days we will see more and more events cancelled and, worryingly, the health services on Arran already struggling to cope due to a staff crisis.





However, it is not all gloom and doom. The vaccine rollout on Arran has been a huge success and the latest round of booster jabs was extended with a number of drop-in dozes given as well as the scheduled appointments.

That can only been good news in fighting the fast-spreading Omicron variant on the island although, it is concerning, that the number of confirmed Covid cases on the island has crept back up to 12.

What is clear is that the best we can do is follow the new rules and hope we can get through Christmas and New Year without too many new restrictions and look to start 2022 in a positive light.



