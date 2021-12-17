Arran Banner letters – week 51, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Persistence congratulated

Sir,

I was delighted to read that work will shortly be starting on the Arran Development Trust’s 18 new rental homes, and that it has secured funding to support work to start on the 25 plots for self-build homes.





What should be emphasised is the dedication and perseverance that has been required to get to this point.

The small ADT team has had to overcome setback after setback to get to where they are today.

Lesser mortals would have given up ages ago but they battled on with a clear vision of what needed to be achieved.

These new rental and self-build homes will make another very welcome addition to Arran’s affordable housing stock. Congratulations to all involved.





Yours,

Councillor Timothy Billings,

Ardrosaan & Arran.

Foodbank support

Sir,

As we approach the end of 2021, we wish to thank all those who have donated either items of food or money to the Arran Churches Together Foodbank.

Over the year, more than 18,500 items have been taken with nearly 1,900 items in February in the middle of lockdown, gradually reducing to around 900 in September and falling even further in recent months. Hopefully as people get back into work the numbers will continue to fall.

At the moment we have plenty of pasta and tinned spaghetti but always need tinned meat, fish, fruit, custard and rice.

As always, the residents on Arran have been so generous throughout the year and this is so much appreciated, not only by the foodbank team but also by all those in need.

Our sincere thanks to you all.

Yours,

The Foodbank Team,

Brodick.

Home delivery

Sir,

Due to the changing rules with Covid, the Kildonan and Kilmory senior citizens’ lunch had to be cancelled at the Lagg Distilery at the last minute.

Thank you to everyone who was involved in a personal delivery to our homes on Saturday of a delicious Christmas meal from the Lagg Distillery and also for the lovely goody bag supplied by local businesses.

A special thank you to Phyllis and Wilma for all their hard work in organising this so well. I am sure I speak for everyone who enjoyed this special treat.

Yours,

Jan Herbert,

Kildonan.

Kitten fraud

Sir,

With online pet sales on the increase, Cats Protection would like to warn of the potential risk of buying an ill or diseased kitten.

This year the charity has heard of many kittens that were taken from their mothers at too young an age and sold online for the sake of a quick profit. Kittens should be at least eight weeks old so that they are fully weaned and developing normally from a health and behavioural perspective.

Unsuspecting buyers did not realise that they bought a potentially sick kitten until after purchase which meant they were sometimes left with high veterinary bills, or in some cases, a kitten which tragically died.

Action Fraud also reports that there has been a six-fold increase in instances of kitten and cat fraud (1,146 in 2020/21 compared to just 190 in 2019/20), underlining the need for buyers to be vigilant.

Please visit www.cats.org.uk/eight-weeks for advice on how to purchase a happy and healthy kitten or give a donation to help Cats Protection care for unwanted kittens.

Yours,

Dr Maggie Roberts,

Cats Protection.

Heartfelt thanks

Sir,

On behalf of all of us at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, I want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has supported us this year. You have kept us going through what has been another really tough year.

During the last year we have continued to see Covid-19 challenge us. We have continued to see an increase in demand for our services, and with shop closures and lack of fundraising events, the income that our charity depends on was being threatened.

But, faced with this chaos, we stayed strong and focused because our mission of No Life Half Lived was at the heart of every choice we made.

We have been determined to help people do more than just survive their condition and thanks to your unwavering support, we are helping them to really live.

This is what inspired us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our NHS colleagues in the fight against Covid by continuing to develop our Hospital to Home service to provide wraparound care for people living with a chest or heart condition or the effects of stroke, keeping people safe and well in their own homes as they return home from hospital while helping to relieve the pressure on our NHS.

We entered a partnership with the Scottish Government to deliver care for people living with Long Covid. It’s what inspired us to support over 12,687 people through our care services.

With your help, we continue to spread kindness across Scotland. We have seen over 6,350 kindness volunteers deliver over 35,250 acts of kindness across your local communities, helping people who were isolated and alone through kindness phone calls, shopping trips, dog walks and online activity.

Thankfully, we have been able to welcome back some live fundraising events and we have been overwhelmed with people’s enthusiasm for running, cycling, walking over flames, and navigating muddy obstacle courses.

So, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all our donors, supporters, volunteers and staff for your inspirational work during another disrupted and difficult year.

Thank you for every donation – big or small – it has made a huge difference. Because of you we can be there for people when it matters most, we are able to help people to do more than survive, and to help them lives their lives to the full.

We are feeling optimistic for a better 2022 and I hope we will have your continued support. Together we can and will make sure there is no life half lived in Scotland.

Thank you.

Yours,

Jane-Claire Judson,

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.