Arran Banner golf – week 51, 2021

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday December 9, ladies’ 12-hole medal: 1 Mary Jo Tod, 2 Pat Adamson.

Friday December 10, The Quarter To Wunners (Shiskine golfers) raised £210 for Prostate Cancer UK. A total of 16 golfers played the five-club competition, with others donating too. Many thanks to all that contributed.





Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday December 12, Winter Cup round three. Of the 13 players most managed round before the deluge started. Conditions were still challenging though but John Pennycott defied them all to return a level fours round that gave him a net 60 and a five-stroke margin over his nearest challenger. 1 John Pennycott (12) 60, 2 Jamie Macpherson (3) 65 acb, 3 Nicol Auld (5) 65, 4 Gus Macleod (14) 66. David Morrison bagged the only magic two of the day @4th.

Fixture: Sunday December 19, three-club challenge.

Lamlash Golf Club





Thursday December 2, Yellow Medal: 1 Rob Niven 72-12=60, 2 Lee Dutton 83-22=61, 3 Robbie McGunnigle 72-9=63 BIH over John O’Sullivan. Magic two

Graeme Andrew @17th.

Thursday December 9, Yellow Medal: 1 Ian Bremner 65-8=57, 2 Jim Young 79-20=59 BIH over John O’Sullivan. Magic twos Ian Bremner and Alan Smith both @13th.

Fixtures: Sunday December 19, Glenburn Cup, noon draw. Thursday December 23, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday December 13, Monday Cup: 1 A Smith 67-11=56 (scratch), 2 A Napier 69-11=58, 3 R McLean 72-13=59. Magic twos A Napier @5th and A Pattison @17th.

Fixtures: Saturday December 18, 18-hole medal. Monday December 20, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday December 14, Lochranza Hotel Cup: 1 Brian Sherwood 34pts, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 29pts, 3 John Milesi 28pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday December 21, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon. Tuesday December 28, two-club competition, one of which must be a putter, tee off noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday December 12, Gents’ Sunday competition. The Brandon was played with 15 participants: 1 Brian Allison, 2 David Hendry, 3 Gordon Hendry. Magic twos, Alistair Hume, George Hamilton and Iain MacDonald.