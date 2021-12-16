Announcements – December 17, 2021

DEATH

SILLARS – Iain Finlay (Sid). Suddenly, but peacefully, at Crosshouse Hospital on Thursday 9th December 2021, aged 62 years. Much loved son of John and Grace, partner and best friend of Trish, and adoring father of Finlay and Isla. Family service at St. Brides Church, Brodick, on Wednesday 22nd December, followed by a committal at Brodick New Cemetery at 12.15pm to which all are invited to attend. Family flowers only.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BURNS – Patrick. The family of the late Pat Burns would like to thank family and friends who attended his funeral in Dunoon and burial in Dumbarton. The neighbours, paramedics and the Police for their initial help. To all who sent letters, cards and flowers and who telephoned. Thanks also to Fr. Roddy Mcauley for his uplifting Requiem Mass. Harry, for singing and playing his guitar. Isabel the organist for her wonderful solo of ‘Ave Maria’. The parishioners who organised refreshments and flowers. Special thanks to the members of the Military who stood to attention outside the Church before and after the service . To Colin and his colleagues at CO-OP Funeral Directors for their care and concern throughout this extremely difficult time. To Western Ferries for priority boarding. £400 was raised from the retrial collection for The British Legion and The Beatson. Requiescat in Pace.

CROSSLEY – David. The family of the late Davie Crossley would like to thank all who attended Davie’s funeral. Thanks to John, Grant, Ann and Helen for being there. Also the paramedics, Clair and David for the funeral arrangements, Alice for the lovely service, Ali Hume for the lament, The Lagg Hotel, Eleanor’s Flowers and David and Scott.

SCOBIE – Marion. The family of the late Marion Scobie would like to thank all friends who attended Marion’s funeral this week. They would also like to thank Liz Clarke for her comforting words at the funeral and graveside services and David and Clair Hendry for their sensitive handling of all funeral arrangements.