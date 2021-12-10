Police show their support for ending gender-based violence

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Police officers on Arran joined their colleagues from across Scotland to show their support for the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign to end violence against women and girls.

Police Scotland have been supporting the initiative with a number of activities and calls to action to show their continued commitment to the campaign alongside numerous partner agencies.

At the Brodick Co-op last Thursday island officers joined two representatives from Women’s Aid, Lilias Nichols and Aileen Brookens, who were highlighting the campaign – in conjunction with the White Ribbon campaign – and collecting pledges to end the violence.





Arran Police sergeant Kevin Blackley said: ‘Gender-based violence is an ongoing threat in Scotland`s communities and the events and activities that were planned demonstrate that Police Scotland will not tolerate violent behaviour and abuse. Tackling and preventing it continues to be a priority.

‘Consent, domestic abuse, forced marriage and human trafficking are just some of the important concerns being highlighted, all in a bid to raise awareness of the help and support available.

‘Police Scotland is committed to tackling gender-based violence and abuse which is highlighted in the various campaigns that are being run, including the recent That Guy campaign as well as the Get Consent and Domestic Abuse initiatives. A key part of this work is building relationships with partners and working with them on a regular basis to highlight and make people aware of their messages too.

If anyone is looking for advice on gender-based violence or domestic abuse, on behalf of yourself, friends or family, then information and support is readily available from organisations such as Police Scotland, North Ayrshire Women’s Aid and North Ayrshire Council, among many others.



