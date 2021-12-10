New book celebrates the work of Tim Pomeroy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new coffee-table book which has just been published is an illustrated biography of Arran artist and sculptor Tom Pomeroy and his artworks.

Spanning from 1979 to the present day the hardback book is 112 pages and copiously illustrated throughout.

The foreword is by Dave Bell founder of the Durham Theatre Company and main essay by Nicholas Usherwood writer, art critic and curator, one-time exhibition secretary at the Royal Academy in London. He is the author of many books on artists.





The foreword of the book states: ‘Working in marble, granite, sandstone and wood, Tim Pomeroy’s beautifully carved and polished work is a paean to sacred forms and natural wonders.

‘It’s a measure too of his unflinching determination to learn and master the skills needed.

His font for St Andrew’s Cathedral comes from learning the stonemason’s craft and, like the fountain for Provand’s Lordship in Glasgow, is distinctly his in form and thought: fresh ideas laid on timeless beauty.’

It was launched in Edinburgh on November 18 at the opening of Tim’s solo exhibition there with The Fine Arts Society. The exhibition runs until December 23 and many Arranachs have already visited.





Tim has another book-launch at the gallery next week on Tuesday December 14 at 11am before heading home to Arran to launch the book at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick on Saturday December 18, also at 11am.

Tim said: ‘I intend to have two or three original works on show at the Ormidale, and talk a bit about making art and how the book came about as a result of my London show last year in the middle of lockdown.’

It will be followed by a Q&A session and a book signing.

Published by Stephen Morris it is available to buy direct at a cost of £30.