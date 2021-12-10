Get fenders fixed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The number of times that the first ferry does not sail from Ardrossan – because it is berthed in Brodick – has reached a ridiculous stage.

Not just from the inconvenience of the passengers trying to use it, but for the island’s increasingly fragile economy in these challenging times.

New figures show 29 per cent of the 7am sailings have been cancelled in the last 15 months, one of the busiest ferries of the day to ensure that goods, contractors and workers can arrive on Arran in good time.





Good news then that this week Peel Ports has announced it is to spend £100,000 on repair and maintenance at Ardrossan harbour to include fixing the fenders, which is one of the main reasons the MV Caledonian Isles has to berth overnight so often on Arran.

So pressure must be put on Peel Ports to get the repairs started quickly and without further disruption to the Arran ferry service.

But £100,000 is a drop in the ocean given what really needs to be spent to bring Ardrossan harbour up to the standards of what a modern-day port facility should provide.

Peel Ports is already dragging its feet so let’s hope this week’s announcement is just the start.



