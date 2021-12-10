Council to create a Covid memorial

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The North Ayrshire Council cabinet has agreed to to participate in ‘Remembering Together’, a national Covid-19 memorial programme of reflection and commemoration.

The memorial will not necessarily be a physical one and it could include art, music, theatre, commemorative gardens, or events which can create a fitting tribute which offers people a connection and opportunity to respectfully reflect on the pandemic.

A local commissioning group involving the council, locality planning partners, local artists/creative practitioners, NHS and community organisations will be created and will oversee the development and delivery of the project.





Council chiefs said the memorial could be one or more, fixed in one place, be mobile or even digital but that it would be decided upon through discussions with communities.

It also stated that there are already a number of Covid-19 memorials across North Ayrshire – which have been created by local communities – and that they plan to link the new Remembering Together memorial/s with existing ones to create a Covid-19 Remembrance Trail – similar to the North Ayrshire Heritage Trail.

Councillor Louise McPhater, cabinet member for participatory democracy, said: ‘The Remembering Together memorial programme provides us with an opportunity to come together and recognise the lives of people of North Ayrshire who have been affected by Covid-19, in a number of ways.

‘By working together with our local communities and partners, it will ensure that we co-create something that is meaningful and reflects on the experiences of those in our communities.’



