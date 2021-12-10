Answers demanded from Ardrossan Task Force

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Ardrossan Task Force met on Tuesday for the first time in 12 months to discuss the redevelopment of Ardrossan Harbour.

But there still so many unknowns so, at the invitation of Transport Scotland, the Arran Ferry Action Group submitted a comprehensive list of questions, to which it has been promised official answers within 20 working days.

Here we reprint a selection of the questions. You can look up all 78 questions on the website www.arranferries.scot under the ‘correspondence’ tab and the group will add the answers as they are received.





Ardrossan redevelopment

1. When will agreement be reached with Peel Ports?

2. What, specifically, is the reason for the continued delay in agreeing the legal framework for the upgrade?

3. What steps are being taken to address the outstanding issues in reaching agreement with Peel Ports?

4. What is the share of funding between Peel Ports, Transport Scotland and North Ayrshire Council?

5. When will the contracts be put out to tender?

6. When will the finalised costings be announced?

7. When will the principal contractor be appointed?

8. When will the marine works commence?

9. Is Autumn 2022 still a realistic start date, given the current impasse and lack of progress?

10. When will the Harbour close for the Arran Ferry service?

11. When will the marine works be completed?

12. Is a completion date of Spring 2024 still a realistic target, given the lack of progress thus far?

13. What contingencies are in place in the event of any further delay to agreement, contracting, or the proposed works?

14. What remedies do CalMac have within their contract, to compel Peel Ports to suitably maintain the deteriorating infrastructure at Ardrossan Harbour in the intervening period prior to closure and marine works commencing?

15. Has North Ayrshire Council progressed any of the shoreside facility designs?

16. Where can these be viewed?

17. To avoid previous mistakes seen at Brodick, will NAC have proper public consultation on the proposed plans before finalising and progressing to construction?

18. Will the construction of the new shoreside facilities be aligned to the same construction timetable as the marine works?

19. What is the budget for the shoreside facilities?

20. What is the completion date for the shoreside works?

21. Will the proposed building be positioned to minimise the length of any elevated Passenger Access System, in a manner similar to Oban, rather than the varying level 150m tunnel in Brodick?

22. Will there be suitable and sufficient access to the shoreside facilities and the vessel for mobility-impaired passengers?

Impact of delivery of Hull 801/Glen Sannox

31. When is Hull 801/Glen Sannox expected to enter service?

32. Will the service divert to Troon when Hull 801/Glen Sannox enters service, irrespective of whether the works have commenced?

33. Do you accept and recognise the conclusions of the Operators Assessment and Proof of Concept documents regarding the severely limited operating range of Hull 801/Glen Sannox in the current Ardrossan layout?

34. Do you also accept the assessment of CMAL that Hull 801/Glen Sannox cannot use Gourock?

35. Do you further accept that Hull 801/Glen Sannox requires the upgrade works at Troon to be completed before it can reliably use that berth?





Diversion to Troon

36. When will the upgrade works at Troon be completed?

37. What is the cost to Transport Scotland for these works?

38. When is the service expected to divert to Troon?

39. What is the expected duration of the service diversion to Troon?

40. Can you confirm how many sailings per day will be possible from Troon?

41. Do you accept that due to the longer passage time this will be a lower service frequency than currently delivered at Ardrossan?

42. How will the loss of daily passenger and particularly vehicle capacity be compensated for?

46. What options are available for service continuity in the event of moderate-strong Easterly winds when Brodick becomes unusable?

47. What options are available for service continuity in the event of Troon being unavailable, given that Hull 801/Glen Sannox will not be able to operate in Ardrossan, and cannot berth at Gourock?

48. When will the community of Arran be consulted on any proposed timetable?

Troon Facilities

51. Will there be any passenger terminal at Troon?

52. When will these facilities be built or installed?

53. Where will the passenger terminal be located?

54. How will foot passengers be transferred from the passenger terminal to the vessel along the long and narrow pier access road?

55. What passenger gangway facilities will be provided?

56. How will mobility-impaired foot passengers board the vessel?

57. Will there be onward shuttle busses to Troon Railway station?

64. What consultation will be carried out with the community of Arran to shape the facilities and logistics at Troon?

Project management and governance structures

73. What is the current delivery timetable and agreed stage-gate process?

74. What are the particular roles and responsibilities of the myriad of parties to the Task Force?

75. How does the Task Force propose to solve the intractable position on funding share between Transport Scotland and Peel Ports Ltd?

76. Has the Task Force considered compulsory purchase of the area used by CalMac at Ardrossan Harbour and bringing it into the CMAL family of Harbours?

77. What cost to the public purse would this option entail?

78. What are the top three risks to the project delivery as identified in the Project Risk Register?