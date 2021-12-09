Announcements – December 10, 2021

DEATHS

CURTIS – Anne. Left us on Monday night, 6th December, at Crosshouse Hospital, far to soon. A small ceremony will be held on Friday 17th December for close friends and family. A celebration of Annie’s life will be held next year.

Robinson – John David. Peacefully at home, The Old House, Shiskine on Sunday 5th December 2021. John, formally of Manchester, aged 78 years, beloved husband of Christine. Funeral service on Thursday, 16th December, 12noon at Clachan cemetery, Shiskine to which all friends are welcome.

SCOBIE – Marion. Suddenly, but peacefully, at home on 26th November 2021, Marion, beloved wife of David, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all the family. Funeral at Corrie Church on Monday 13th December at 11.30am and thereafter to Sannox Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Wilson – Isa. The family of the late Isa Wilson would like to thank all friends and neighbours who attended Isa’s funeral and everyone who supported Isa over the years. Thanks to Debbie Merritt for her comforting words at the graveside service and to Clair and David Hendry for their sensitive and discrete funeral arrangements. Thanks also to Colin and Graham at Brodick Golf Club for their kind hospitality. Loved and missed by all her family.