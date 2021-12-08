Businesses urged to take part in FSB survey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is encouraging as many businesses as possible to take part in its new Highlands and Islands Winter Survey, which covers Shetland, Orkney, Western Isles, Highlands, Moray, Argyll and Arran.

The aim of the survey is to give FSB an insight into some of the most important issues that businesses will face in 2022.

FSB’s Highlands and Islands Development Manager David Richardson said: ‘The FSB’s role as the voice of small businesses is recognised by governments at all levels and it’s dependent on the quality of the information that we provide.





‘Surveying is central to this and, recognising that the Highlands and Islands faces unique opportunities and challenges, we have already surveyed businesses across the region four times this year.

‘Now at the end of the year, we are surveying again to enable us to fully understand key trading conditions in 2021 and to get an insight into some of the most important issues that businesses will face in 2022 – things like costs and staffing.

‘We want to hear from all businesses whether they are doing well, badly or indifferently and recognising that business life in, say, Lochaber is very different to Moray or Shetland.

‘We want as many responses as possible from all areas of the region so that we can give the full local flavour and compare results.’





Business owners interested in taking part in the Winter Survey should click on the link: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/fsb-winter/