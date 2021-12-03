Hymn-singing makes a welcome return to mass at Holy Cross Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The first Sunday in Advent and the first Sunday of the church’s liturgical year, was celebrated with mass at Holy Cross Church in Brodick.

Live music and hymn-singing returned for the first time since restrictions were eased, and they will now continue at Sunday morning masses – Covid regulations permitting.

At the homily, Father Noel Colford read out a pastoral letter from Scotland’s Catholic Bishops.





In it, parishioners were encouraged to embrace the opportunities now available to attend mass, especially during the Christmas season.

The Bishops also announced that the obligation to attend mass on Sundays and holy days will be reinstated from Sunday January 2, subject to the usual, and Covid-related, exemptions.

The Bishops said attending mass, ‘should not be seen as a burden. It is a summons addressed to our human freedom and to the heart of every baptised member of the church.’

The Bishops echoed the words of Pope Francis who wrote: ‘In these challenging times may all Christ’s followers in Scotland renew their commitment to be convincing witnesses to the joy of the gospel, and its power to bring light and hope to every effort to build a future of justice, fraternity and prosperity, both material and spiritual.’





If anyone interested in returning to mass, would like more information or has any concerns, please contact Father Noel Colford on 01770 302030 or email peterdwilko@gmail.com or telephone 01770 600595.