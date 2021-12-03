Crowds ready to head to Christmas farmers market at Bellevue

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Organisers are looking forward to their second farmers market on Sunday when the group plans on including a few festive additions.

In addition to a wide variety of stalls offering fresh food, drink and tasty delicacies, Arran Brass Band will perform carols for visitors, helping to provide a Christmas market atmosphere.

Santa is also expected to make an appearance and will spend time meeting the children in attendance.





The Christmas market will be the second event hosted at Bellevue Farm, in conjunction with Eco Savvy and Arran’s Food Journey, with the first proving to be so popular that some stockists ran out of products by the end of the day after more than 900 people turned up in September.

This time round, suppliers are well prepared for large numbers, offering visitors locally reared meat, home baking, beer, honey, milk, whisky, ice cream, coffee, cheese and oatcakes among many other items.

On offer too, for those wishing to sample delicious fare made using local ingredients, will be the popular French Fox and Robin Gray who will be offering hot food throughout the afternoon.

Families looking for an entertaining afternoon of festive fun, good food and shopping deals – all with a local provenance – can pop over to Bellevue Farm between noon and 3pm on Sunday.





Farmers market visitors wait to get into the hall, while others enjoy some of their purchases at the seating area. 01_B49farmers01

Visitors browse some of the stalls at the first farmers market. 01_B49farmers02