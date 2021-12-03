Christmas panto fun time in Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There will be fun all the way when the Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music perform their three-show Christmas panto called Albert Laddin next weekend.

Audiences attending the Whiting Bay Village Hall will be treated to the adventures of Albert Laddin (Andy McNamara), the son of Widow Twanky (Allan Nicol), as he goes in search of a magical lamp inhabited by a genie (David Simpkin) and falls in love with a princess (Shannon Galbraith). Beverley Scott is the Empress, Abanazar, the wicked uncle, is played by Patrick Scott, and Day-Glow and Mee-Too are played by Laura Coyle and Nina Szwalec.

The mini-panto is directed and adapted by Zoe McGovern and the music will be provided by the Arran Ceilidh Band.





The first show will take place on Friday December 10, at 7.30pm, and a matinee will take place the following day at 2pm, followed by the final performance at 7.30pm. The doors will open a half an hour before each performance, and tickets will be on sale at the door. Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for children under 12.

After the panto there will be a short interval, followed by the singing of Christmas carols. Seating will be at tables and patrons are invited to bring their own refreshments. Covid restrictions and protocols will apply.