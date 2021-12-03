Arran win eight-goal thriller against ‘jaggy thistle’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran 5

Glencairn Thistle 3

ASAFA League





Arran Amateur Football Club (AFC) returned to winning ways last weekend with a hard-fought, eight-goal thriller against Glencairn Thistle.

The ‘home’ match, which took place at Ardeer Juniors’ stadium, saw Kieran Rae scoring a brace with Donald Park, Grant Adamson and Ryan Armstrong adding goals to the winning tally.

A spokesman for Arran AFC said: ‘A great result after last week’s disappointing result. It was a tough game from start to finish and we wish Glencairn Thistle all the best for the rest of season.

‘Thanks to today’s sponsor, The Old Post Office Laundry, and congratulations to man of the match Sam Tattersfield.’





Arran take on their next opponents, Irvine Sports Bar, on Sunday December 5 in another ‘home’ game at Ardeer Juniors’ stadium. See the Arran club’s facebook page for kick-off time.

Photos by Tam Borland

Sam Tattersfield was nominated man of the match against Glencairn Thistle. No_B49football01

Donald Park outwits the goalkeeper to score for Arran. No_B49football02

Goal-scorer Ryan Armstrong claims possession of the ball. No_B49football03

Kieran Rae is congratulated by his team mate after scoring. No_B49football04