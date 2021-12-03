Announcements -3rd December 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

BURNS, – Patrick. Suddenly at home in Kirn (formerly of Glasgow) aged 84, on 16th November 2021. Loving husband of Ena, dear dad of Alice, Richard, Linda and the late Ronald. Proud grandad of Faye, Dawn, Rachel, Amy & John and great grandad of Jack. Father-in-law of William and Ian. Funeral service at St. Mun’s RC Church, Brandon St. Dunoon PA23 8BU on Thursday 9th December at 11am and thereafter to Dumbarton Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

Crossley – Davie McLean. Suddenly at home on Sunday, 28th November 2021. Davie, aged 85 years, beloved husband of the late Jenny. Funeral service on Wednesday, 8th December 12:15pm at Firlea, Kilmory and thereafter to Kilmory Cemetery.



