Parkinson’s survey

As someone who’s had Parkinson’s for a few years, I know how much of a difference it can make to spend time with other people who know what it’s like. But even though there are more than 12,000 of us in Scotland, it can be hard to know what’s available locally.

I’m a volunteer with Parkinson’s UK Scotland because we want to change that, and develop more local opportunities that can help people with Parkinson’s – and our partners, family members and friends – to live as well as we can.





Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe. We know we’re close to major breakthroughs and a cure. But right now, our focus is on fighting for fair treatment and better services for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

But to do that, we really need to hear about what activities would help you. We know that people are different, and that many people are not in touch with us. If you have Parkinson’s or are close to someone who does, you can help us by completing our quick survey.

You can do it online at https://prksn.uk/ScotSurvey21. Or you can phone 0344 225 3724 or email us at scotland@parkinsons.org.uk to ask us for a paper copy and freepost envelope. The survey takes less than 10 minutes and closes on 30 November. And your response will help us to deliver the activities that people like you want. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Dave Wilson,

Parkinson's UK Scotland volunteer,

Perth.