New addition to luxury cruise fleet

Small luxury cruise ship operator Hebridean Island Cruises has increased its fleet of ships with the acquisition of MV Lord of the Highlands.

Following a multi-million pound rebuild, the 40-passenger Lord of the Highlands will join Hebridean Princess and Lord of the Glens in the company’s portfolio and will operate a selection of five and seven-night sailings on the Caledonian Canal, Great Glen and the Highlands and Islands between April and October.

The acquisition comes just 18 months after the company acquired the operation of the 54-passenger ship Lord of the Glens from the Magna Carta Steam Ship Company to join the Hebridean Princess, a regular visitor to Arran.





Of the latest addition, managing director Ken Charleson, said: ‘With demand for cruising closer to home at an all-time high, now is the right time to expand our business and offer an increased range of cruise options to new and existing customers who might have taken a cruise further afield.’

Mr Charleson added: ‘Lord of the Highlands will set sail on her inaugural cruise in April 2022 and inspired by the success of her larger sister, Hebridean Princess, will continue the Hebridean tradition of providing the highest quality holidays afloat.’

Prices for the five-night Taste of the Highlands and Caledonian Tapestry itineraries, departing in April and October, start at £2,390 per person.

The seven-night Highland Waterways Discovery and Caledonian Canal Explorer cruises are priced from £3,850 per person.



