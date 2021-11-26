Funding available for wellbeing projects

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Groups on Arran can now apply for funding of up to £50,000 for projects that foster and promote good mental health and wellbeing.

The funding for Arran and the North Ayrshire region is from an allocation of more than £407,000, which is part of a wider Scottish government initiative totalling £15 million which has been earmarked as part of the ongoing Covid recovery plan.

Arran Community and Voluntary Service and The Ayrshire Community Trust will distribute the funds from January 2022, however, groups can start applying now for up to £50,000 via a simple application process.





Chief officer at Arran CVS, Vicki Yuill, said: ‘We really encourage all groups to apply – no group is too small and you do not need to have mental health as your main focus, so long as there is clear benefit to the mental wellbeing of people in your community.

‘Our funding programme will be split into three tiers – grants of up to £2,000, £10,000 and a few allocations of up to £50,000 – ensuring our application process is flexible and accessible by all kinds of groups, regardless of where they are in their journey.

‘We want to move away from a competitive funding model and look favourably on community groups building relationships and working together to better coordinate support where it is needed most, particularly around those who may have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.’

Further information about the funding, and application process, can be obtained by email at carol.norton@arrancvs.org.uk, or a development officer can be reached on 01770 600611.



