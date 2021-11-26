Earn while you learn at Auchrannie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Auchrannie Resort is offering a number of apprenticeship opportunities that could see successful candidates achieve a SCQF Level 5 in Hospitality Services qualification while also earning the Real Living Wage.

The employee-owned company has teamed up with Apprenticeship in Hospitality Scotland, to inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals and support them in building a successful long-term career within the industry.

Apprenticeship in Hospitality Scotland, through its industry-led hospitality apprenticeship programme, aims to inspire, nurture and develop the next generation of highly-skilled talent for the Scottish hospitality industry.





The two-year Modern Apprenticeship in Hospitality Services framework, provides apprentices with an all-encompassing overview of the industry by providing candidates with six months’ experience in all major departments.

Typically, this would include housekeeping, food and beverage, kitchen and reception.

Apprentices will gain a deep understanding of how these departments function, as well as an insight into how they interact with each other to provide a seamless and consistent service.

To ensure that everything being learned is current and practical, they will also benefit from a series of masterclasses delivered by industry-leading hospitality businesses across Scotland.





In addition to working towards a SCQF Level 5 in Hospitality Services qualification, Auchrannie apprentices will also be earning the Real Living Wage, currently £9.50 per hour, and you’ll be supported by the team who will help you to develop your skills as you progress within the industry.

Further perks include free leisure membership, 20 per cent discount across the resort and a monthly share of resort tips.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be aged between 17 and 24, be able and willing to commit to the two-year programme, be confident and self-motivated and be available to travel across Scotland to apprenticeship events.

Applications should be submitted to hr@auchrannie.co.uk and information about Apprenticeship in Hospitality Scotland can be found at www.apprenticeshipinhospitality.scot. Further information about current vacancies and Auchrannie itself can be found at www.jobs.auchrannie.co.uk

The Auchrannnie Spa Resort. 01_B48auchrannie01

The Auchrannie House Hotel. 01_B48auchrannie02