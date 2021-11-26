We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The villagers of Lochranza and the surrounding northend really showed they are a community that cares last weekend.

The turnout at the public meeting held to discuss ways they can help rejuvenate the village was impressive.

So was the commitment shown by most folk there to press ahead with the proposed community buyout of the last hotel in the village – the Lochranza Hotel.





They recognise that without its reopening the very heart of the village will have been ripped out and that along with the other issues facing the northend, namely affordable housing and connectivity with the mainland, could see Lochranza dying on its feet.

Of course the community buyout of the hotel is only at its earliest stages and it has already been accepted that it would take at least £750,000 and a lot of hard work if the proposal is to go anywhere.

However, if the enthusiasm of the meeting is anything to go by they are off to a good start. Certainly the communication with Knoydart Foundation, which has just successfully taken over the remote Old Forge Inn on the peninsula, has been a worthwhile place to start.

Now the hard work begins but we wish the people of Lochranza well with their buyout plans going forward.



