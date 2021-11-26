Arran Banner Letters – week 48, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Held to account

Sir,

In response to Mr Robbie Drummond’s right of reply in the Banner last week, I have one word: ‘Hogwash’.





Here we are again hiding behind rules and regulations rather than finding answers.

If, as I think is being suggested, the reason for not allowing embarkation of cars and passengers from Ardrossan was to do with ensuring they knew how many people are on board, surely to goodness someone on the boat could go ashore and count them on, or if too dangerous to set foot on Ardrossan soil then count them as they come aboard.

The other point was that there were too few people to help the boat dock. Well, the boat did dock, so that argument ceases to exist as an excuse.

Mr Drummond very cleverly turns the argument around to the unforgivable and small number of people who kicked back at staff, and he accuses the public, many of whom were stranded – some overnight at Claonaig – for causing the staff to suffer from mental health and distress issues, rendering it difficult for them to carry out their work.





I dare say, you could say the same of the Co-op staff when shoppers find the shelves bare, but we don’t hear them complaining.

Surely to goodness we deserve something better than this. The public facing staff of CalMac do a sterling job, often going above and beyond the call of duty. This situation is not about these good people. Someone far higher up the organisation should be held to account for the shambles.

Yours,

Nicholas de Maid,

Whiting Bay.

Law-abiding citizens

Sir,

Mr Drummond quotes rules and regulations as an explanation for the events surrounding the ferry cancellations October 10 (Banner November 19). In short, the law.

As such a law-abiding citizen, when does he intend to deal with the myriad of people travelling on his ferry who openly flaunt part of that same law by not wearing face coverings, mandatory on public transport? If they are all exempt on health grounds then the state of the nation’s health is in a perilous place.

Yours,

Peter Yates,

Catacol.

Positive perspectives

Sir,

I am disappointed some of the more positive perspectives were not also included at the end of your article ‘Primary parents concerned over nursery space’, in last week’s Arran Banner.

I am a parent of two young children (one currently attending, and one due to start in January, 2024) and a primary teacher.

I stated in this meeting I was ‘delighted’ with the proposal regarding the future of Brodick Early Years.

I cannot emphasise enough how much continuity in learning and having a dedicated early years centre within the primary school will benefit the children of Brodick.

Not only that, the job security, resources and facilities will greatly enhance the wellbeing of our wonderful early years staff – who have suffered so much.

The children of Brodick deserve a secure, council-funded early years centre and that is what we, the parents, have achieved with the tireless efforts, passion and care of both Jenny Duncan and Aileen Brand.

The future of Brodick Early Years has been secured, and for that we should be thankful.

Yours,

L P MacDonald,

Brodick.

Woodland cemetery

Sir,

There appears to be increasing interest in having a woodland cemetery on Arran. If you are interested in supporting such a project, please contact me on 01770 830217.

Yours,

Tony Baboolal,

Lochranza.

Parkinson’s survey

Sir,

As someone who has had Parkinson’s for a few years, I know how much of a difference it can make to spend time with other people who know what it’s like.

But even though there are more than 12,000 of us in Scotland, it can be hard to know what’s available locally.

I’m a volunteer with Parkinson’s UK Scotland because we want to change that, and develop more local opportunities that can help people with Parkinson’s – and our partners, family members and friends – to live as well as we can.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe. We know we’re close to major breakthroughs and a cure.

But right now, our focus is on fighting for fair treatment and better services for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

But to do that, we really need to hear about what activities would help you. We know that people are different, and that many people are not in touch with us.

If you have Parkinson’s or are close to someone who does, you can help us by completing our quick survey.

You can do it online at https://prksn.uk/ScotSurvey21. Or you can phone 0344 225 3724 or email us at scotland@parkinsons.org.uk to ask us for a paper copy and freepost envelope.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes and closes on 30 November.

And your response will help us to deliver the activities that people like you want. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Yours,

Dave Wilson,

Parkinson’s UK Scotland volunteer,

Perth.