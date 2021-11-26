Announcements – November 26, 2021

DEATHS

MACPHERSON – David Clark. Peacefully at home on 17 November 2021, David Clark Macpherson born Arran War Memorial Hospital 28 August 1943. Beloved husband of Elizabeth McNab, loving and devoted father of Morag, younger son of the late Rev David Macpherson and son in law of the late Capt. Sandy McNab. Funeral service at Masonhill Crematorium, Ayr on Tuesday 30 November at 1.15pm. Family flowers only. David is forever sailing the oceans on the British Mallard, his favourite ship.

RUSSELL – Campbell. Sadly passed away on Saturday 20th November at Crosshouse hospital. Loving husband to Norma, Dad to Andrew & Audrey and Granddad to Stewart, Adam & Rosie.

WILSON – Isabella (Isa) Black. Passed away peacefully at home in Brodick on 10 November 2021, aged 94. Sister of the late Elizabeth and loving aunt to Iain and Morveen and great aunt Belle to Calum, Robbie, Claire, Nina, Leo and Molly. Graveside service at Brodick Old Cemetery on Friday 26th November at 12 noon. All welcome. Family flowers only. A long and happy life on her beloved Arran.

Acknowledgement

INGHAM – Betty. Christine, Andy and all the family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy after our recent bereavement. Special thanks go to the district nurses, ward nurses and all the staff at Arran medical group and for the special and personal care that Debbie and Laura provided. Betty received the best care she could have through her long illness and because of that was able to remain at home and fulfil her last wishes. We also thank Rev Jean Hunter for a personal service at St Molios church and Hendry Funeral services for their guidance and help with all the arrangements and the Kinloch Hotel for refreshments. Thank you also for your generosity regarding the collection at the time for Arran Cancer Support we raised a total of £300 which has now been passed to ArCaS.