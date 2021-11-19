New dates for VegFest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

New dates have been set for the inaugural Arran Vegan Festival.

The VegFest was the first event to be cancelled on Arran when the pandemic began in March 2020. The new dates are July 23 and 24 2022.

Organiser Carol Lee said: ‘The festival will be a weekend of stalls, talks, films, music and fun to showcase all the wonderful vegan food and products that are on offer on the island.





‘We are focusing on the stall holders being Arran-based businesses as far as possible. If you would like a stall to sell/showcase your wares, please get in touch. Everyone welcome. The only condition is that your products must be 100 per cent vegan, ie containing no animal products, including dairy, eggs, honey and wool.

‘Thank you. We are looking forward to making this a great summer event bringing visitors from far and wide to Arran.’