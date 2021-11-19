New boss at Lochranza distillery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran Distillers have announced the appointment of Stewart Bowman to head up the Lochranza distillery team.

Stewart will be taking the reins from David Livingstone who left the company in September to return to Islay, having guided the distillery and visitor centre through the many challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Stewart was previously site operations manager at Brora distillery, as well as working in production at the Cragganmore distillery.





Prior to this he was head brewer at BrewDog for eight years.

His impressive background in the industry will bring expertise and knowledge to the Lochranza distillery manager role.

Director of operations and production for Lagg and Lochranza Distilleries James MacTaggart said: ‘We’re all very excited to be welcoming Stewart to our wonderful company.

‘His experience, passion and understanding of the industry will no doubt be a huge asset as we look to the future with Lochranza Distillery.





‘This is a very exciting time for Isle of Arran Distillers, and we are so happy to be welcoming visitors back to our distilleries after what has been a challenging period for the industry.

‘With Stewart on board we are thrilled to get going with what promises to be a very exciting time for the company.’

Production began at Arran’s first distillery in Lochranza almost 25 years ago, with the second at Lagg opening in 2019, where a unique style of peated single malt is being made.