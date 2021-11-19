GP anecdotes at Shiskine SWI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The November meeting of the Shiskine Women’s Institute was attended by 27 ladies including three visitors and a new member.

The guest speaker was Dr Alastair Grassie, who entertained everyone with his amusing anecdotes of his life as a GP on Arran.

This month’s competition, a homemade quiche and the exhibition, an old or homemade remedy, were both won by Elizabeth Kelso and the raffle prize was won by Elizabeth Ross.





The next meeting will be held on Wednesday December 1, at Shiskine Clubhouse at 7.30pm.

It will be a games evening and there will be a festive supper made by the committee.

The competition is a homemade Christmas table decoration and the exhibition is the best wrapped parcel, to the value of £5, money to CHAS.

Carole Stewart



