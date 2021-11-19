Council to pay the real Living Wage rate early

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council has committed to paying its staff the new real Living Wage five months early.

The move follows the announcement that the Living Wage will increase to £9.90 per hour for the UK and £11.05 in London.

The new real Living Wage rate is due to be adopted by businesses and organisations by April next year, however, the council has committed to apply this rate with immediate effect.





The announcement will be welcomed by approximately 751 council employees – in predominantly frontline roles – who will now see an increase of 40 pence per hour in their salaries.

Council leader Joe Cullinane, cabinet member for community wealth building, said: ‘I am proud to lead a council which has a long-standing commitment to fair work and pay.

‘In doing so, we acknowledge that earning the real Living Wage can make a huge difference to people’s lives.

‘Normally, the new rate doesn’t kick in for a few months but here at North Ayrshire Council, we have ensured our staff get paid the new rate as soon as possible – a commitment we have delivered on since I became leader.





‘Not only is paying employees a wage that supports a decent standard of living an ethical and responsible thing to do, there are also clear business and economic benefits in doing so.

‘That’s why fair work is one of the key pillars in our community wealth building approach. As North Ayrshire’s largest employer, we have to lead by example and hopefully inspire other businesses and organisations to consider committing to paying the real Living Wage.’

The council has paid the real Living Wage since 2011 and is one of a number of local authorities from across Scotland to be officially accredited by the Scottish Living Wage Accreditation Initiative.

On Arran, in addition to schools and council run services, Auchrannie Resort, Arran Active, Crofters Bar and Bistro and CalMac are all real Living Wage accredited employers.

