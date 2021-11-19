Arran Banner Golf – week 47, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday November 11, Yellow Medal: 1 John O’Sullivan 87-28=59, 2 Alan Smith 77-17=60. Magic twos Robbie McGunnigle @4th, Graeme Andrew @7th.

Sunday November 14, Glenburn Cup: 1 Hugh McLelland 82-21=61, 2 Derek Harrison 79-17=62, 3 Graeme Andrew 75-10=65. Best Scratch Dougie Macfarlane 69. Magic twos

Hugh McLelland and Paul Cowan @16th, Iain Murchie @4th, Dougie Macfarlane @5th.





Fixtures: Sunday November 21, winter friendly, Lamlash vs Whiting Bay at Lamlash 10am start time. Thursday November 25, Yellow Medal, draw at 11am.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday November 14, Winter Cup round two. A total of 12 played the full length of the course, finding the collection of long par 3s to be even longer on a dreich autumn morning and on the whole scoring reflected that with only Gus MacLeod beating par. 1 Gus MacLeod 15, 61, 2 Nicol Auld 4, 65 and lowest gross, 3 Graeme Crichton 11, 69 acb. Magic twos, David Brookens @4th, Gavin Mainds @7th and Gus Macleod @11th.

Fixture: Sunday November 21, friendly vs Lamlash at Lamlash. Draw at 10am and tee off by 10.30am.





Brodick Golf Club

Sunday November 14, Brandon Qualifier, 16 played: 1 David Hendry 72-14=58 acb, 2 Brian Allison 82-24=58 acb, 3 Douglas Robertson 75-17=58. Scratch Alastair Dobson 70.

Fixture: Sunday November 21, Winter Cup Stableford.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Saturday November 13, Lochranza Hotel Cup: 1 Brian Sherwood 37 BIH, 2 John Pennycott 37, 3 Willie McNally 34.

Fixture: Tuesday November 23, Winter Cup, tee off at noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday November 13, 18-hole medal: 1 A Smith 74-16=58, 2 R McLean 79-14=65, 3 W Paton 70-5=65.

Fixtures: Saturday November 20, 18-hole medal. Monday November 22, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday November 11, ladies’ 18-hole medal: Silver: 1 and scratch, Jenni Turnbull 88-17=71, 2 Liz Kerr 89-15=74 BIH; Bronze: 1 Carole Stewart 100–23=77, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 100-22=78. Magic twos, Esther Henderson.