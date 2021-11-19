Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 47, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday November 17, 2001

A familiar site since before the war, the Kiscadale Hotel in Whiting Bay, during demolition. A small number of houses will be built on the site. 01_B47tyaYAAB01

Jack McConnell who is now first minister elect of Scotland pictured with his father Willie, mother Elizabeth and Calum, one of his two brothers. Mr McConnell who was brought up on Glen-scorrodale Farm on the Ross Road is set to take over the reigns next week as Scotland’s most senior politician. 01_B47tyaYAAB02





A cadet salutes the war memorial after wreaths have been laid during the Remembrance Day service in Brodick. 01_B47tyaYAAB03

Terminal supervisor Sandra Stavely shows the minister Lewis Macdonald and MP Brian Wilson round the new Ardrossan terminal building. In use for some months now, it was officially opened last Monday. 01_B47tyaYAAB04

Lamlash Primary pupils listen to raconteur Paraig Macneil who told tales of past times in the Gaidhealtachd (Gaelic speaking part of Scotland). Paraig is the bard of the Clan Gregor and was dressed in old highland garb. 01_B47tyaYAAB05

The LR5 mini-sub is launched in Lamlash Bay during training. The vessel is the only one of its kind in the UK and its civilian operators are contracted by the MOD to maintain and operate it on an escape and rescue basis for the Navy. 01_B47tyaYAAB06



