Arran AFC succumb to on form Craigie United

Craigie United 7

Arran AFC 2

ASAFA league

Arran players described it as a tough day at the office after being put to the sword by Craigie United on the weekend which resulted in a 7-2 defeat for the island side.

The match, played at St Joseph’s Academy in Kilmarnock, saw Kieran Rae and Donald Park scoring but ultimately this was not enough to secure a victory against the opponents who seized every opportunity available to them.

Despite this disappointing result this now leaves Arran AFC level with Craigie United in joint third place in the Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association Division 1 table with 15 points each.





Both teams have played six games, with three home wins and two away wins, however, Craigie United have the slightly better goal difference.

The next fixtures for Arran AFC will be on Sunday November 21 when they face Bobbys Bar, and the following Sunday November 28, when they face Glencairn.



