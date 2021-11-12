Two Arran kayakers gain proficiency awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Outdoor Partnership Ayrshire has helped two members of Arran Kayak Club gain their Sea Kayak Awards with Otter’s Tail Adventures.

The charity, funded by the National Lottery, provides advice, guidance and grants for young people taking part in outdoor activities and subsidised courses and related benefits for members.

Mike Godwin and Rhodri Herapath were part funded on the two-day course, which will now help them gain coaching awards to allow more young people to take part in trips with Arran Kayak Club.





Those gaining the Sea Kayak Award must demonstrate a skillset for paddling and decision-making out on the sea in winds of up to force three and tides of up to one knot. Paddling, as well as an understanding of the surroundings, are key elements of the course which is approved by British Canoeing, the national governing body for paddlesports in the UK.

All clubs in Ayrshire that work with young people outdoors are eligible to apply for Outdoor Partnership funding by joining the group for free. More information about the group can be found at www.facebook.com/TOPAyrshire.

Further information about courses, classes and adventures hosted by Otter’s Tail can be found at www.otterstail.co.uk.





Rhodri Herapath, right, has completed his Sea Kayak Award with Otter’s Tail Adventures. No_B45otter01