The island will stop to remember

Remembrance Sunday services will be held across the island on Sunday after being cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Events begin at 10am at Brodick War Memorial where an inter-faith service will be held and wreaths laid to the fallen of the two world wars before morning worship at churches in the village.

The church service at Pirnmill Village Hall at 10.15am will be followed by an act of remembrance at the village war memorial at 11am.





In Shiskine and Corrie, a service will be held at each of the war memorials at noon before morning worship at 12.15pm.

In Whiting Bay, there will be a remembrance service at 10.50am at the war memorial before the Church of Scotland service, which will also be attended by member of St Margaret’s Episcopal Church.

Remembrance Sunday services will be held in Kilmory Church at 10am and Lamlash Church at 11.30am.

Also to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, pipers from Isle of Arran Pipe Band, as well as some pipers who are not in the band, will play ‘When the Battle’s O’er’ at the end of the observance of the silence.





Where possible, there will be pipers at the war memorials at Brodick, Corrie, Pirnmill, Shiskine and the memorial on Ross Road, as well as at the Clearances Monument and in front of Bay Kitchen Stores in Whiting Bay.