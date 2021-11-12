Islanders reveal all in new video series

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new series of videos featuring a number of Arran luminaries is to be launched next week by filmmakers Chris and Jan Attkins of Positive Pictures.

Simply called Islanders Reveal All, the free-to-view series will feature hosts Charles Currie and Gloria Barker interviewing a number of Arran personalities, with regular episodes being published on YouTube.

Chris Atkins said: ‘We all know that Arran is populated by some really interesting people, however, it’s only when you sit down with them that you discover what really makes them tick. So that’s what we’re doing.





‘Charles and Gloria have been busy interviewing residents with a lifelong commitment to Arran, and researching the lives of island settlers with fascinating past experiences in other parts of the world.

‘Together, these in-depth interviews will let you get to know members of our community as you may never have imagined them.

‘Over the months ahead you’ll meet successful business men and women, adventurers, inspirational leaders and pillars of the community.

‘The sort of people you would love to invite to dinner — without having to cook for them!





‘Sit down with them and find out which public servant was previously a member of the communist party, which hoteliers performed Shakespeare in Saudi Arabia, and who has changed the lives of hundreds of young people all over the world.’

The first programme will feature both presenters as Gloria interviews Charles to find out about his life as a west coast farmer, tourist officer, radio presenter, disc jockey and postie.

Further interviews will appear at intervals throughout the months ahead on the ArranEye channel on YouTube. Subscribers will be notified when new videos are released.