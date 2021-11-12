High turnout shows Arran cares about climate change

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran staged its own climate protest last Saturday as 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Glasgow and held marches across the world in a day of action to coincide with the COP26 conference.

The weather could not have been worse for the demonstration on Brodick shorefront with driving wind and rain.

But dozens braved the inclement conditions to make their feelings known and their voices heard.





The demonstration, which was open to anyone regardless of any affiliation, political or religious, attracted groups and individuals from a wide variety of interests across the island who all have concerns about climate change.

It was organised by Hilary Patrick and Sally Campbell, who both spoke at the protest on the reasons climate change was such an important issue.

Afterwards Hilary said: ‘The high turnout in such weather illustrated, I think, how concerned people in Arran are about the climate emergency.

‘It was also good to see so many groups there which are trying to do something about it here on Arran including: Eco savvy, the Arran Community Land initiative, COAST, those opposing farmed salmon, as well as faith groups and representatives of Greenpeace and individuals seeking their own solutions.





‘Among the messages of the day, a young person urged us to “turn off the lights” and we heard the advantages of bamboo toothbrushes.

‘We were encouraged to try washing nuts as an alternative to costly soap powders which disperse phosphates into the water supply.

‘It was a good day and certainly left me energised to try to do my bit to tackle the climate emergency. As Sally told us, or was it Tesco?, “every little helps”.’