Council commits to new nursery

The news that Brodick has secured the future early years provision will be a relief to parents with very young children and parents-to-be.

The fact that there was a real risk that pre-school children from Brodick may have had to travel to nursery classes in other villages was a legitimate concern.

Now the council has come up with £300,000 to provide early learning and childcare provision at Brodick primary school; that is good news indeed.





However, questions remain over how and where it will be provided. It is understood there is to be no new-build so the early years classes will have to be fitted into existing accommodation at the school, where space is already tight.

In addition all the works will have to be completed by August next year – most of it presumably during the school summer holidays – prior to the new council-run nursery starting at the school.

While it is good news all round, the work of the parents and, in particular, the committee of Brodick Nursery should not go unmentioned.

They have fought for more than two years to save the nursery from closure trying everything to get the council to help them transform Brodick Hall for their needs or find them alternative accommodation and their hard work should be recognised.





Would North Ayrshire Council have stepped up to the mark to retain early years provision in Brodick if it had not been for all their efforts? We have our doubts, which could have seen a very different outcome.

But a solution has been found which we hope won the approval of parents at the meeting last night and has led to relief all round in Brodick.