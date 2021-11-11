Announcements – November 12, 2021

DEATH NOTICES

Ingham – Betty

Peacefully at home after a long illness bravely fought on Friday 5th November. Funeral will be held at St Molios Church on Wednesday 17th November at 11.30 am followed by a drive round Shiskine Valley on route to Clachan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. There will be a collection for ArCaS at the church and Kinloch Hotel.

McMurray, Diana 14/10/39- 31/10/21

Diana “Kate” McMurray MBE, passed away from cancer aged 82 on Sunday 31st October 2021 at Arran View Care Home, Saltcoats. Beloved wife of Harry (deceased), mother of Fiona and Jamie, grandmother of Harry, Daniel and Jake and sister of Jo. During her full life, she won a scholarship to study in the USA, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace to receive her MBE for services to the health board, was a nurse manager at Lamlash hospital, Isle of Arran, where she delivered many babies during her time as midwife. She was Rotary Club treasurer, Akela of Shiskine cub scouts, sewed costumes for Gilbert & Sullivan, played the “Duchess in the Bed” at Brodick Castle on Victorian day and even rode on the back of a Harley at the age of 65!

A short service to celebrate the life of our amazing mother will be held at 13.30 Monday, 22nd November 2021 at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Dreghorn, Irvine KA11 4EF. A video link is available for those who can’t attend (email fionatmc83gmail.com). Instead of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.crosshousechildrensfund.org/ as she received wonderful care from the staff at Crosshouse hospital.

SCOTT, Ian George

Formerly from Arran, passed away on Wednesday 3rd November 2021 on his 83rd birthday, at Cameron hospital, Windygates. He was beloved husband of the late Jeanette, a much loved and loving Dad to David and the late Allan. A cherished father in law of Rebecca. He was a loving Grampa to both his grandchildren, Thomas and Matthew. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy crematorium on Thursday 18th November, at 2.15pm to which all family and friends are warmly invited.

Stewart – Mary

Peacefully, at Montrose House, on 5th November 2021, in her 94th Year, Mamie Stewart, beloved wife of the late John Stewart, Craigend Farm, Kildonan and a dear sister, aunt & friend to many. A private cremation will take place at Mamie’s request. Grateful thanks to Morven & her team at Montrose House for caring for Mamie so well.